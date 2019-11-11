American Airlines plane slides off icy runway at Chicago O’Hare Airport

(CNN, ABC NEWS) – It was a scary start for passengers Monday morning at Chicago O’Hare airport after their plane went off the runway.

according to an american airlines spokesperson, the plane headed to chicago from north carolina landed and started turning off the runway, hit some ice and ended up sliding off instead.

the federal aviation administration says some of the plane’s landing gear collapsed, but luckily no one was hurt.

more than 500 flights have been canceled at O’Hare and Midway as snow and winds bare down.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for parts of the area until late Monday afternoon.