Former President Jimmy Carter admitted to hospital for brain surgery

(ABC News) —Former President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, a spokesperson said.

Carter, the oldest living ex-U.S. president, was admitted to Emory University Hospital on Monday evening ahead of the procedure, which is scheduled to take place Tuesday morning.

A spokesperson for the family said he was “resting comfortably, and his wife, Rosalynn, is with him.”

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds contributed to this report.

The Carter Center tweeted out this statement concerning President Carter’s condition,

