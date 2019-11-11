Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic tickets on sale Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Everyone’s invited on an amazing journey with Elmo and his friends to discover the “power of yet” in Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic.

In partnership with the non-profit educational organization Sesame Workshop, this production features favorite Sesame Street pals Elmo, Abby Cadabby, Big Bird and more in a magical adventure live on stage.

Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic visits Columbia March 10 -11, 2020 for two performances at Colonial Life Arena. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, November 12, 2019.

Elmo is inspired to learn a magic trick when he meets magician extraordinaire Justin, who has come to Sesame Street to perform a magic show. But there’s one problem…Elmo doesn’t know how to do magic! Through Justin’s encouragement to practice, work hard and never give up, Elmo embarks on an extraordinary journey. He learns that it’s okay to make mistakes and that magic can be found anywhere when you believe in yourself and the power of what’s yet to be. Cookie Monster and Gonger uncover the science and fun of baking while Abby Cadabby experiences the transformative abilities of caterpillars. Big Bird learns about the magnifying magic of shadow puppetry while Rosita orchestrates a rhythmic beat using everyday objects around her. And artist Grover mixes up the pigment power of the three primary colors. With high-energy dance numbers and a soundtrack that’s sure to get everyone out of their seats, Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic is an inspirational introduction to live theater and the art of illusion that the entire family will enjoy.

Tickets for Sesame Street Live! Make Your Magic start at $18.00.

All seats are reserved, and tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, sesamestreetlive.com or at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

For Group Sales, please contact groups@coloniallifearena.com. Stay current on the latest developments through social media: