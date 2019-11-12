53rd Annual CMA Awards LIVE Wednesday at 8PM

(ABC News) — Wednesday night’s 53rd Annual CMA Awards will pay tribute to the great women of Country music, something hosts Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will establish from the very start, kicking off the show with an epic all-female medley.

Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Crystal Gayle, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Tanya Tucker and Gretchen Wilson will join the superstars for the decades-spanning opening performance, along with The Highwomen: Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires.

Kelsea Ballerini will lead another huge moment in keeping with the theme, performing an as-yet-unnamed CMA song and single of the year with help from Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Runaway June, as well as a special appearance by Little Big Town.

Country music’s biggest night kicks off Wednesday, Nov. 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET right here on ABC, live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

(CLICK HERE TO SEE AN ENTIRE LIST OF THIS YEAR’S NOMINEES)