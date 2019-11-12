Kentucky woman arrested for alleged bomb threat on Upstate flight

(Associated Press) — A Kentucky woman is accused of making a bomb threat at an Upstate airport. Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport police arrested Laura Snyder Jones of anchorage, Kentucky.

A spokesperson for the airport says Jones became frustrated with customer service and told an American Airlines employee she had a bomb in her bag when asked if she was carrying anything hazardous.

Jones’ bags were screened, but nothing dangerous was found.