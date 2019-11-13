Elton John to bring leg of farewell tour to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Elton John has extended the 2020 North American leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and Columbia has been added.
According to a tweet from the Colonial Life Arena tickets go on sale on November 22 at 10 am.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @eltonofficial has extended the #EltonFarewellTour & added May 22 in @columbiasc! Don’t miss the chance to see him live! Tickets go on sale Nov. 22 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster. Amex Card Members get early access to tickets 11/14 thru 11/18. #AmexPresale Terms Apply. pic.twitter.com/vHNiIZ575m
— Colonial Life Arena (@CLAmktg) November 13, 2019