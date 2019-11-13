Elton John to bring leg of farewell tour to Columbia

Kimberlei Davis,

Courtesy: Twitter/@CLAmktg

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Elton John has extended the 2020 North American leg of his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour and Columbia has been added.

According to a tweet from the Colonial Life Arena tickets go on sale on November 22 at 10 am.

Categories: Entertainment News

