LIVE: First public impeachment hearings happening now



By Stephanie Ebbs, Anne Flaherty and John Parkinson

ABC News – The first, historic public impeachment hearing began Wednesday as Democrats hoped to make their case to millions of Americans watching on television that President Donald Trump’s conduct has been so serious he deserves to be removed from office.

After 16 closed-door interviews over the past month, Democrats are calling two star witnesses to testify in open session: Ambassador William Taylor, the United States’ top diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent, the State Department’s top career official focused on Ukraine.

While, as of now, there is little expectation that the GOP-led Senate would convict Trump on any articles of impeachment, Democrats are striving to prove that Trump betrayed his oath of office by withholding military aid to Ukraine unless Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initiated investigations to benefit Trump’s “personal political interests in the United States” — primarily through a corruption investigation into the Biden family. Republicans argue there was “no conditionality or evidence of pressure.”