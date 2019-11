California School Shooting: 2 students dead, 16 year old suspect shot himself, say Police

2 students killed in school shooting; 16-year-old suspect shot himself, in hospital

ABC NEWS– Two students were killed and four more were injured after another student at Santa Clarita High School near Los Angeles opened fire.

The gunman is among the injured and is in Sheriff’s custody at the hospital.

Parents are now reuniting with their children after a terrifying morning.

Here’s ABC’S Elena Gomez.