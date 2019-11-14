CDC warns of new superbugs that can outsmart antibiotics

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced a warning about “superbugs” becoming drug resistant and outsmarting antibiotics.

Five drug-resistant superbugs are now on the CDC’s urgent threat list.

Officials say about every 15 minutes someone in the United States dies of a superbug that has outsmarted antibiotics.

The new report says the answer to these drug-resistant superbugs is to look for ways to keep infections from happening in the first place.