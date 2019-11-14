KISS coming to CLA fans can enjoy meet and greet experiences

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Rock n roll legends KISS have announced today the last legs of their final tour, the END OF THE ROAD TOUR.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will continue to wow audiences in 2020 with additional concert dates including Colonial Life Arena on February 11, 2020. KISS will be offering VIP experiences and special KISS Army fan presales.

KISS Meet & Greet Experiences will be available Tuesday, November 19 at 10am through 10pm at kissonline.com. KISS Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 20 at 10am until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm. Visit www.kissonline.com for more information. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 22 at NOON at ticketmaster.com, LiveNation.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the END OF THE ROAD TOUR. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, November 20 at 12pm until Thursday, November 21 at 10pm through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

“All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who’ve filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who’ve seen us and a last chance for those who haven’t. KISS Army, we’re saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we’ll go out the same way we came in… Unapologetic and Unstoppable,” said KISS.

For more information or to purchase tickets go to livenation.com.