LIVE: Shooting at high school in California, 3 students injured





By Emily Shapiro

ABC News – At least three students were wounded in a shooting at a high school in Southern California Thursday morning, authorities said. The search is now on for the suspect, according to authorities.

Deputies have swarmed the scene at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, about 35 miles north of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said there are at least three victims, including at least one gunshot victim. All three are believed to be students, said the sheriff.

“The three victims have been transported and they are receiving treatment right now,” he told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

The sheriff told KABC the suspect is believed to be part of the student body. Only one suspect is believed to be involved, officials said.

One student told KABC he was headed to school when a few friends texted him to not go because they heard shots.

“At first I didn’t believe it,” said the sophomore. “You would never think this would happen… I saw cops and I stopped and I called my mom and she told me to come straight home.”

Students were led single file through the campus by armed officers. Multiple ambulances were spotted at the scene as worried parents jammed the streets.

Local photographer Austin Dave described the scene as “controlled chaos” to KABC.

As the search for the suspect continues, sheriff’s officials urge those who live in the area to lock their doors and stay inside.

Still an active scene: resources arriving from across the state. Working with victims and witnesses to safely resolve situation. https://t.co/unZtMYRrmG pic.twitter.com/LceE9n9E09 — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) November 14, 2019

Other nearby schools were placed on lockdown, according to sheriff’s officials.

Misty Wolf, a Saugus High School graduate whose 16-year-old daughter goes to a nearby school, said they were just arriving when her daughter’s school was placed on lockdown.

“We were all getting there and parents heard shots — or what we thought were shots,” Wolf told ABC News. “The nice guy who waves us in the lot every morning started shouting at the kids walking to get out of the way get up the hill. …We were all trying to get out. People were confused.”

“Having my kid, who is already dealing with things in life, being scared because I told her to duck down because they don’t know where the shooter is — is hard,” Wolf said. “There was another [school lockdown] a few years ago and she never wanted to leave her classroom after it. I’m worried that this will make her not want to be at school because she doesn’t feel safe.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

ABC News’ Olivia Rubin and Ella Torres contributed to this report.