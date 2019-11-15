11-year-old student facing charges after threatening to ‘blow up’ Carolina Springs Middle school

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) – A Carolina Springs Middle School has been charged with threatening students after Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies say he made a statement about blowing up the school during a class Thursday.

The student, 11, was released to the custody of his mother.

He will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.

Lexington County School District One issued the following statement:

Yesterday afternoon at 1:45 p.m., a teacher redirected an 11-year-old Carolina Springs Middle School sixth-grade student who was not paying attention in class. The student then shouted out a threat to “blow up the school.”

The teacher immediately reported the incident to CSMS administrators as the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority.

Acting in accordance with Board Policy and district procedure, administrators immediately filed an incident report with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department through the SRO, contacted the student’s parent/guardian, and suspended the student.

In accordance with applicable policies and procedures, school administrators recommended the student for expulsion. While he waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer and as a result of the suspension, the student is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any events. This is standard operating procedure.

In May of 2018, an amendment to the S.C. Code of Laws created the new crime “Student Threats” (Section 16-17-425). This amendment made it unlawful for a “student of a school or college in this state to make threats, to take the life of, or to inflict bodily harm upon another by using any form of communication whatsoever.” School officials must report any student threats.

The district encourages students and their parents to report any safety concerns to a school administrator, School Resource Officer, school counselor, teacher, or another employee. The district also has a Tip Line (803-636-8317), which students, parents, and others can use to report safety concerns anonymously. Students can access the Tip Line online, by telephone, by texting information or by emailing details of your concern to 1607@alert1.us.com.