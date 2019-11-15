Grandfather of teen accused of 2016 double murders vows to financially support him

(CNN) — The grandfather of the teenager accused of killing a first grader and his father says he will provide financial support for his grandson if he ever gets out of prison.

During the third day of the sentencing hearing Thursday in Anderson, Tommy Osborne said he knows his grandson Jesse Osborne must be punished for the double murders, but he says he will set up a trust fund and other help through his church if his grandson is not sentenced to life.

Jesse Osborne faces 30 years to life for the 2016 killings.