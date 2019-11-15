Jeopardy competitors face off again during ‘Tournament of Champions’

(ABC News) — It’s a fight to the finish for James Holzhauer who will again face Emma Boettcher, the competitor who ended his long winning streak. This time the rematch will happen during the ‘Jeopardy!’ Tournament of Champions.

The two first reunited o n the Jeopardy stage Thursday, and while last night’s episode started out with James in the lead, Emma quickly took command for a very entertaining game of back and forth. Who will win tonight is anyone’s guess.

