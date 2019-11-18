3 killed in deadly Walmart parking lot shooting

(ABC News) –Three people are dead, including the suspect, from a shooting in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning, state police said.

At least nine shots were fired during the incident in Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One man and one woman were found dead inside a car and a man, the suspect, was found dead outside of the car, said Duncan police.

It appears the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, said Duncan Police Chief Danny Ford. A semi-automatic handgun was found at the scene, police said.

A motive is not clear, Ford said at a news conference, but added it appeared the victims and suspect knew each other.