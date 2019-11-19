2 Corrections Officers indicted for ‘falsifying government documents’ night Epstein died

(ABC NEWS)—- The two correctional officers on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide were indicted on Tuesday.

The charges include falsifying government documents.

The two correctional officers, Tova Noel and Michael Thomas, were charged with “making false records and conspiring to make false records and to defraud the United States by impairing the lawful functions of the Metropolitan Correctional Center, a Manhattan detention facility that houses federal inmates,” a release from the Southern District of New York said.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman released a statement saying,

“As alleged, the defendants had a duty to ensure the safety and security of federal inmates in their care at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Instead, they repeatedly failed to conduct mandated checks on inmates, and lied on official forms to hide their dereliction,”