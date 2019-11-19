Jeopardy to host ‘Greatest Champions of All Time’ tournament

(ABC News) –The greatest Jeopardy contestants of all time will face off this January only on ABC.

Beginning January 7th, 2020, Ken Jenning, James Holzhauer, and Brad Rutter will face off in a series of Prime Time Jeopardy matches. The first of the three to will take home one million dollars.

Below was a tweet ABC sent out to promote the shows that will start airing January, 7th of 2020.

The top three contestants in JEOPARDY! history will face off in an epic primetime special event: “JEOPARDY! The Greatest of All Time,” starting January 7 at 8|7c on ABC. #JeopardyGOAT pic.twitter.com/7PJUi57206 — ABC (@ABCNetwork) November 18, 2019