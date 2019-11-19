‘No evidence of wrong doing’ in Charleston AME donation probe

Charleston, SC (CNN) –“No evidence of wrongdoing.” That’s the conclusion of an investigation into the handling of donations at Charleston’s Emanuel AME Church.

The Charleston church was the site of a 2015 mass shooting where nine people were gunned down as they worshiped during bible study. The historically black church received millions of dollars in donations following that mass shooting.

Earlier this year, the state of South Carolina opened a probe into the church’s finances focusing on how those donations were used. Investigators say the probe was closed Monday, after finding no evidence that funds were mishandled.