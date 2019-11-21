Diana Ross coming to Charleston in 2020
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – There are few entertainers who reign “Supreme.”
Diana Ross is an icon and international treasure with a lifetime of music including, “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” “I’m Coming Out,” “Stop! In The Name of Love,” “Upside Down,” “I’m Still Waiting,” “Chain Reaction” and many more.
Ross, known for her glamour and spectacular costumes is coming to Charleston.
JUST ANNOUNCED! @DianaRoss is coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on March 3 ???? Tickets on sale Friday 11/22 at 10am!
????➡ https://t.co/C5NXoglkft pic.twitter.com/b0cdyYLwvb
— North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center (@NChasColiseum) November 18, 2019