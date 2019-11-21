Tom Hanks has surprising connection to ‘Mister Rogers’

(CNN) —Actor Tom Hanks has just discovered a new family member. It turns out he’s related to Fred Rogers, from the longtime preschool television show ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’.

According to Ancestry.com the two are sixth cousins.

Hanks is playing Mister Rogers in the upcoming film, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.”

What’s even more amazing, is that Hanks says he didn’t know they were related when he took the role.

The actors share a fifth great grandfather who immigrated from Germany to America in the 18th Century.

“It’s A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,” premiers November 22nd.