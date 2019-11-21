Video: Lowcountry groomer says employee ‘flung’ cat, manager was fired

By by Matt Dillane & Erica Lunsford

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Video has surfaced showing what appears to be a man at a Lowcountry groomer violently tossing a cat.

The clip, which has since been posted to Youtube, captures three people with animals at Carolina Grooming in West Ashley. A man then picks up a cat and throws it against a wall and to the floor before cursing at it.

Moments after, the woman standing across from him can be heard asking him to stop and saying that he “can’t do that.” The timestamp on the video reads May 19, 2019.

According to a Facebook post from the business, it was the owner of the cat who threw the animal after the cat bit him. The shop’s owner later told ABC News 4 that it was a groomer that threw the cat.

The post continues to say that the manager tried to hide the video.

The owner of Carolina Grooming, Daryl Kornickey, said he was not there the day the incident took place. He fired the two groomers, one being the shirtless man, and the manager of the shop.

We spoke to former manager David Thomas. He said he tried to fire the man who threw the cat, but was told no.

“During that incident, I wasn’t there. I was home recovering from getting my teeth pulled. The guy that got bit, I wanted to fire him, and Daryl told me don’t do it,” Thomas stated.

Thomas said that’s when he decided it was time to find a new job.

“I started planning behind his back to leave Carolina Grooming and move. I quit. I gave my two week notice and I quit,” he added.

We asked Thomas why he didn’t report the incident to police. He said Kornickey was not only his boss, but his neighbor, and waited until he moved to post the video.

“I’m not a fool. I’m not gonna go out there and stir the pot just to watch it bubble in my face,” Thomas explained.

“It wasn’t important to him while he was working here, but it became important to him once he lost his job here,” Kornickey stated.

The owner added that, looking back, he wished he’d done more.

“I want customers to know that I will never turn my business over again. I will always be here. I will always be watching and visiting… I think I should have took legal action for abuse of the cat. That’s what I should’ve done,” he stated.

The video’s surfacing has led to a slew of negative posts about the business on various review sites.

“I find it ironic that him being the one in charge, who hired these people, is now posting the video as if he has nothing to do with it,” Kornickey added.

A spokesperson for the Charleston Animal Society said the organization finds this video disturbing and inhumane, and that it wants to help in the investigation in any way possible.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said there were no reports on file related to the business, but that it is in possession of the video and has launched an investigation.