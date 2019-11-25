Pentagon chief fires Navy Secretary over handling of Navy SEAL case

ABC News,

(ABC NEWS) – Defense Secretary Mark Esper revealed on Monday that it was President Donald Trump who ultimately ordered Eddie Gallagher be allowed to retire as a Navy SEAL. Esper also defended his decision to fire Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over his handling of the war crimes case, saying that he was “flabbergasted” to learn Spencer, in his view, had undermined his own conversations with the president and violated the chain of command.

Categories: National News, News, Politics

