White House and Capitol placed on lockdown

By ABC News – The White House and U.S. Capitol were placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of an aircraft in restricted airspace.

Two law enforcement sources said an inbound aircraft was being tracked.

A U.S. official said the aircraft was not believed to be hostile.

Another official said military helicopters were dispatched — not fighter jets as often happens in similar circumstances.

The lockdown was lifted a few minutes later.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened with the unauthorized aircraft.

