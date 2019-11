High winds may keep giant balloons from flying during Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – The weather isn’t just delaying travel plans but is threatening a Thanksgiving tradition.

The giant balloons for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade could be grounded if strong winds continue into the morning.

Tonight, crews inflated the balloons, with the hopes of flying them through the streets of New York.

Watch the video above for the full report.