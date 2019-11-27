Michael Brown, Marine who allegedly killed his mother’s boyfriend, arrested

(Franklin County (Va.) Sheriffs Office via AP) In this undated image released by the Franklin County (Va.) Sheriff's Office, U. S. Marine Michael Alexander Brown is shown. The Marine, who has been on the run for a couple of weeks, has been arrested.

(AP Photo/Don Petersen) Police examine a stolen RV after ramming it multiple times with an armored vehicle while searching for a Marine deserter who is wanted for questioning in a murder case, in Roanoke, Va.



ROANOKE, V.A. (ABC News) – A U.S. Marine who allegedly deserted his post in North Carolina and killed his mother’s boyfriend has been arrested, officials said.

Michael Brown, 22, who was on the run for more than three weeks, was taken into custody and faces multiple charges, the U.S. Marshals Service announced Wednesday morning.

Acting U.S. Marshal Brad Sellers and Franklin County Sheriff Bill Overton are scheduled to address Brown’s arrest with reporters Wednesday in Franklin County, Virginia.

Brown was wanted in the shooting death of Rodney Brown, 59, who was found dead in his home on Nov. 9. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office obtained an arrest warrant for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felon for the Marine in connection with Brown’s death.

Michael Brown served as a combat engineer for the U.S. Marine Corps until around Oct. 18, when authorities said he deserted his post at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.

Authorities responded to a family member’s emergency call about a shooting about noon on Nov. 9. Rodney Brown was dead at the scene, and Michael Brown was immediately named a person of interest.

Authorities said there was no known motive for Brown’s killing and that the suspect remained on the run for weeks. The fugitive Marine was allegedly seen in various vehicles, including most recently an RV that was pulling an enclosed trailer.

The Frankin County Sheriff’s Office said that RV was found on Nov. 14 in South Carolina and that the car he was allegedly driving previously, a 2008 black Lincoln Town Car, was found inside the trailer.

His last known public whereabouts from the Nov. 14 note from the Sheriff’s Office put him in the area of Roanoke, Virginia.

The family of the suspect made a heartfelt plea earlier this month for him to surrender.

“Michael, if you see this, please turn yourself in. I’m scared for you. I love you, baby,” Vanessa Hansen, Brown’s mother, told Fox affiliate WFXR. “We will get you a lawyer. We will help you. I won’t leave you. Just please turn yourself in. I can’t lose another person.”

The hunt for Brown was a massive joint operation that included local authorities, the Marshals Service, FBI and NCIS.