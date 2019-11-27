US Customs and Border Protection rejects CDC’s recommendation to give flu vaccinations to migrants

ABC News,

(ABC NEWS) – US Customs and Border Protection has rejected the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of giving migrants held in detention flu vaccinations.

The Washington Post reports the rejection was released to congress in a letter, claiming the CBP has never provided immunizations to detained migrants.

Last week, a group of physicians volunteered to vaccinate migrants against the flu for free.

