Can’t share that perfect Thanksgiving post to ‘The Gram’ or Facebook? Here’s why

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Down Detector, two popular social media sites prone to outages – are you guessed it down again!

Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages, leaving some users in the United States unable to post photos or answer messages on the day to be thankful.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Meanwhile, seems like things are going well over at Twitter – just as Davenport.