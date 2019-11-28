Can’t share that perfect Thanksgiving post to ‘The Gram’ or Facebook? Here’s why

Kimberlei Davis,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to Down Detector, two popular social media sites prone to outages – are you guessed it down again!

Facebook and Instagram are experiencing outages, leaving some users in the United States unable to post photos or answer messages on the day to be thankful.

Meanwhile, seems like things are going well over at Twitter – just as Davenport.

