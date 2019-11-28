CAROLINA-CLEMSON MEMORIES: Dabo’s Favorite Palmetto Bowls

CLEMSON, S.C. — As the Carolina-Clemson rivalry game approaches, ABC Columbia looks back at some of the most memorable moments in the Palmetto Bowl.

Dabo Swinney is preparing for his 17th game in this storied rivalry, and said this week there are two games in the series that jump out when he reflects on his time at Clemson.

The first was in 2008, when he coached the Tigers as the interim head coach — his last game with the “interim” tag attached to his title.

“My last game as the interim, we won the game,” Swinney said. “I knew if we won the game I was going to get the chance to be the head coach. So that game for sure.”

While that game was a last of sorts for Swinney, his next memorable game in this series was the first Palmetto Bowl for a freshman Deshaun Watson in 2014.

In that Clemson win, Watson threw for 269 yards and ran for two touchdowns — all while playing on a torn ACL that he suffered a few weeks earlier.

“His (Watson’s) game was just unbelievable,” Swinney said. “To this day I still can’t believe what took place in that game. Just an amazing, amazing performance.”