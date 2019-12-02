Newberry deputies need your help finding woman missing since October

Newberry, SC (WOLO) — The Newberry County Sheriffs Office is hoping a member of the community may be able to help them locate a missing woman they has not been seen since October.

According to authorities, 66 year old Naomi Mayers, was last seen in by family members nearly two months ago. Officials say she often drives around in her 1984 navy blue Chevrolet Blazer with the SC license plate number 2016MAY.

Deputies say Mayers is known to frequents areas like Chapin, Clinton, Newberry and Prosperity and commonly stays in her vehicle or in area motels., but has also been known to wander according to deputies. Authorities say one thing she routinely did was visit the Post Office in Prosperity as well as a bank in Chapin.

Deputies say Mayers’ truck was possibly seen in the Columbia area near Main Street.

If you have seen her or this vehicle and have any information that may help locate her you’re urged to call the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office at 803-321-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.