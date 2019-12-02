Omarion and Bow Wow bring “The Millennium Tour 2020” to CLA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – “The Millennium Tour 2020” will hit the road this spring with Omarion, Bow Wow, Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky and Soulja Boy, and will make a visit to Colonial Life Arena on April 12 at 7 PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 10 AM and can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com and in person at the Arena Box Office. For complete details and additional information on The Millennium Tour 2020, please visit GSquaredEvents.com.

After The Millennium Tour 2019 had a successful run of sellout performances in arenas across the county, fans validated that R&B reunion tours are in popular demand and left many yearning for more. On the heels of The Millennium Tour’s success, G-Squared Events announced plans on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, to return with The Millennium Tour next year. This time, Omarion will be joined by fellow Face Off collaborator Bow Wow to relive their joint project back in late 2007. The lineup is full of nostalgic fan favorites from the 2000’s including Ashanti, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie, Pretty Ricky, and Soulja Boy.

For the last 20 years, Omarion has been a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. With hit songs such as “Post to Be,” the singer recently reflected on his unpredictable journey in the music industry. “2020 is my 20th year entertaining. Blood, Sweat & Tears. Always giving you the best that I got. Thank you for growing with me,” he wrote. In 2004, Omarion embarked on a solo career and released his debut album, “O” in 2005, which debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Contemporary R&B Album at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards. His second solo album, “21” (2006), contained the hit single “Ice Box” which reached number 12 on the Billboard Hot 100. Omarion also has notable acting credits in films such as “You Got Served,” “Fat Albert,” “Somebody Help Me” and “The Proud Family Movie.”

Bow Wow is best known as a record-breaking child rapper known as Lil Bow Wow who captured the hearts of young girls worldwide. Bow Wow released his debut album, “Beware of Dog,” in 2000 with hit singles, “Bounce with Me” featuring Xscape, “Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” featuring Snoop Dogg, “Puppy Love” featuring Jagged Edge, and “Ghetto Girls.” Bow Wow also made his first movie appearance in “All About the Benjamins” in 2002 as a cameo. In the same year, Bow Wow made his debut as the lead role in “Like Mike.” He later began to undertake lead roles in movies, such as “Johnson Family Vacation” in 2004 and “Roll Bounce” in 2005. He also played a supporting role in the film “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift” in 2006. Bow Wow also appeared in five episodes of the television series “Entourage.”

Ashanti is a singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer and actress. In 2002 she was featured on Fat Joe’s “What’s Luv?” and Ja Rule’s “Always on Time”, both of which became two of the biggest hit songs that year. That same year Ashanti released her eponymous debut album, earning her 8 Billboard Music Awards, 2 American Music Awards, and a Grammy Award in 2003 for Best Contemporary R&B Album. Since then, Ashanti has released 5 more studio albums and worked with numerous artists including Sia, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Usher and Kelly Clarkson.

The Ying Yang Twins debuted in 2000 and rose to mainstream popularity in 2003 collaborating with Britney Spears on her album “In the Zone” and with Lil Jon on “Get Low.” In 2004 and 2005, Ying Yang Twins became more popular with party singles “Salt Shaker,” “Wait (The Whisper Song),” “Shake,” and “Badd.” In 2008, the duo released “The Official Work” mixtape. In 2009, they followed with their “Ying Yang Forever” mixtape. Three months later, the duo released “Legendary Status: Ying Yang Twins Greatest Hits.” The Ying Yang Twins were a fan favorite during The Millennium Tour 2019.

Lloyd is an R&B singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer and actor. Lloyd embarked on a solo career in 2003. In 2004, Lloyd released his solo debut single “Southside” and the single quickly charted on the US Billboard Hot 100 and became a Top 40 hit. Lloyd had a television acting role in 2005 on the UPN show “One on One” and in 2019 he debuted his film acting skills as Gregory Williams in TV One’s original biopic, “The Bobby Debarge Story.” In March 2019, Lloyd joined an all-star lineup of early-2000s artists for The Millennium Tour 2019, which quickly became one of the year’s most popular shows.

Sammie is best known his hit single, “I Like It”, from his debut album, “From the Bottom to the Top” (2000). After taking a hiatus from the music industry to focus on school, the singer graduated from at age 17 in 2005. His second studio album, “Sammie” (2006) debuted at number 42 on the Billboard 200 chart. The first single “You Should Be My Girl”, featuring YoungBloodz member Sean P, peaked at number 26 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, while the second single “Come with Me” peaked at number 23 on the same chart. In 2008, Sammie was featured on rapper Soulja Boy’s hit single “Kiss Me thru the Phone,” which peaked at number 3 on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2012, he co-wrote the song “Next Breath” for singer Tank’s fifth studio album, This Is How I Feel.

Returning to The Millennium Tour 2020 stage, Pretty Ricky hails from Miami, Florida. The group enjoyed its biggest success in the mid-2000s with their gold-selling albums “Bluestars” and “Late Night Special” and the platinum singles “Grind With Me” and “On The Hotline.”

Soulja Boy is an artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur. In September 2007, his debut single “Crank That (Soulja Boy)” peaked at number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. The single was initially self-published to the internet, and later became a number-one hit in the United States for seven non-consecutive weeks starting in September 2007.