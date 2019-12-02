Suspect in custody after large police response at Wisconsin HS

WAUKESHA, Wis. (WISN) — Waukesha South High School is currently locked down after a large police presence.

Multiple police cars and ambulances are at the school on East Roberta Avenue.

Waukesha police are calling the response a “critical incident.”

“The building is safe and secure,” police tweeted. “The suspect is in custody.”

Officers said it was an “isolated incident” and they were not seeking any other suspects.

“We are in the investigative stage right now as the scene is stabilized,” police tweeted.

News Chopper 12’s Matt Salemme said he saw at least 17 police vehicles at the scene.

Students have not been evacuated from the school.

Officials have not said if anyone has been injured.

Police escorted an ambulance to a hospital.

No other details were immediately available.