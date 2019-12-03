Famously Hot New Year’s Eve celebration implements clear bag policy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More and more sporting venues – including those at levels from high schools to professionals are adopting clear bag policies.

As you gear up to ring in 2020 in the “Famously Hot” City of Columbia, be advised that your cute clutch or man bag will have to meet certain standards.

???? #FHNY update: a mandatory clear bag policy is in effect for safety & improved event experience. It’s a non-issue, ladies, we know you’ve got your cutest clutches out for NYE. ????‍♀️???? For more info on bag & a list of what bags are allowed, look no further: https://t.co/z4oObJkyFL pic.twitter.com/CoZ6HVIwEC — Famously Hot NYE (@FamouslyHotNYE) December 3, 2019

The move to clear bags is nothing new and aims to reduce bag searches and improve security.

Clear bags also support the Department of Homeland Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign.

