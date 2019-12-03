Famously Hot New Year’s Eve celebration implements clear bag policy

Kimberlei Davis,

Twitter/@FamouslyHotNYE

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – More and more sporting venues – including those at levels from high schools to professionals are adopting clear bag policies.

As you gear up to ring in 2020 in the “Famously Hot” City of Columbia, be advised that your cute clutch or man bag will have to meet certain standards.

The move to clear bags is nothing new and aims to reduce bag searches and improve security.

Clear bags also support the Department of Homeland Security’s “See Something, Say Something” campaign.

