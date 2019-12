All 50 states have now reported vaping related illness

(CNN) – All 50 states are now dealing with a vaping related illness case.

The CDC is recommending that e-cigarette users stop using vaping products that contain THC since it has identified vitamin e acetate, often used as an additive in THC-containing products.

The CDC reports as of November 20th, officials were dealing with 2,300 cases of lung injury linked to vaping.