LIVE: Judiciary Committee holds first impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the impeachment of US President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Pamela Karlan, professor of Public Interest Law and co-director of the Supreme Court Litigation Clinic at Stanford Law School, testifies during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019. Tom Brenner/Reuters

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler speaks before a meeting of the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Dec. 4, 2019, in Washington. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

George Washington University Law School professor Jonathan Turley gives an opening statement during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Dec. 4, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Constitutional scholar Michael Gerhardt of the University of North Carolina testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, Dec. 4, 2019, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images



Constitutional scholar Noah Feldman of Harvard University testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Dec. 4, 2019, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Constitutional law experts and professors Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley are sworn in before before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019. Alex Brandon/AP

House Judiciary Ranking Member Doug Collins speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the impeachment of President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Fisher, center, and Cathy Marino-Thomas, left, both of New York City, wait in line to attend a hearing by the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019. J. Scott Applewhite/AP

A congressional staffer puts up signs prior to testimony by constitutional scholars before the House Judiciary Committee in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill, Dec. 4, 2019, in Washington. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images





















ABC News – The investigation into President Donald Trump enters a historic next phase on Wednesday as the House Judiciary Committee holds a hearing on the constitutional grounds for drafting articles of impeachment.

The process of drawing up any articles, now becoming increasingly likely, could begin shortly after members question legal experts about the “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors” the Constitution requires.

Among the key questions: Are Trump’s actions the danger the Founders warned about? Is impeachment the remedy they envisioned?

Much of the focus is on the Judiciary Committee’s Democratic chairman, Jerry Nadler, and whether he can control Republican objections and maintain the momentum of the Democrats’ impeachment drive — an effort that Trump on Tuesday once again called a “hoax.”