Lockdown lifted at Mississippi HBCU following reports of an active shooter

Kimberlei Davis,

Facebook/Jackson State University

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials at Jackson State University said the school is no longer on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.

We have an active shooter on campus. The suspected shooter is in a black Honda Accord, license plate number MAC 0214….

Posted by Jackson State University on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

