Overnight DUI collision closes South Lake Drive near Gibson Road

(Courtesy: Lexington Police Dept.) DUI collision damages power pole on South Lake Drive.

(Courtesy: Lexington Police Dept.) Dominion Energy officials work on restoring power to South Lake Drive.



LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Lexington Police say an overnight DUI collision has closed South Lake Drive near Gibson Road this morning.

Authorities haven’t confirmed if there are any injuries, but they say at least one power pole has been damaged.

According to officials, they’re detouring traffic on Railroad Avenue and Parker Street, while Dominion Energy works to restore power.

Police say the road should reopen sometime later today and Dominion should have the power restored soon.

Authorities say pay attention to the officers as they are directing traffic.

Stay with ABC Columbia for updates.