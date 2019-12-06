At least 3 dead, including shooter at naval base in Pensacola

ABC News,

By Christina Carrega, Matt Zarrell and Luis Martinez

ABC News – Three people are dead including the suspect after an active shooting incident at a naval base in Pensacola, Florida, police said.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at naval base NAS Pensacola on Friday morning, officials said. ATF also responded to the scene.

There are “an unknown number of injured” that have been taken to a hospital,” Lt. Cmdr. Megan Issac, a Navy spokesperson, told ABC News.

Nine patients were admitted to Baptist Hospital in Pensacola but their conditions are unknown at this time, a hospital spokesperson said.

The base remains on lockdown, Issac said.

This is the second shooting incident on a Navy base in the last week.

A 22-year-old active-duty sailor opened fire on three civilian employees, killing two, before he fatally shot himself at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard near Honolulu on Wednesday, military officials said.

The suspected shooter opened fire on shipyard personnel with his M4 service rifle and then used his M9 service pistol to shoot himself, officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

