Changes coming to SNAP in 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – A national change to food stamp rules is expected to impact millions of Americans, including many in the Midlands.

The Trump administration is implementing stricter guidelines on receiving benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

Under the current rules, adults who are eligible to work, don’t have dependents, and don’t meet the 20 hour of work a week requirement, can only receive three months of SNAP benefits in a three year period.

States with high unemployment rates can waive those time limits.

The new rule is set to go in to effect in April 2020.