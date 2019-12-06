Newly released UBER safety report shows spike in sexual assaults

(CNN) — UBER says its received nearly six-thousand reports of sexual assault in 20-17 and 20-18.

The ride-sharing company released its highly-anticipated safety report Thursday and while the company says 99.9 % of all rides are incident free, not all of them are.

Uber first pledged to release the report nearly a year ago. Since then, the company has stepped up safety measures to help protect riders by implementing new features including conducting annual background checks on drivers.

UBER began taking a closer look at its safety protocols after Samantha Josephson, a student at the university of South Carolina, got into what she thought was her rides-hare after a night out with friends in Five Points .

Josephson body was found the next day and the driver charged with murder.

(Read more about ‘the Samantha Josephson Ride-share Safety Act’ passed into law following her murder)