It’s a Taylor Swift-mas! Pop stars new Christmas song has nearly 2M views on YouTube

The video was released on Friday at midnight on YouTube.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With nearly 2 million views Taylor Swift’s new Christmas song, “Christmas Tree Farm” is beyond a hit!

Taylor stopped by “Good Morning America” on Thursday and revealed that she wrote the song just a few days ago.

The song was recorded in a London studio, where it was recorded accompanied by a live orchestra and gospel choir.

The holiday song pays homage to Taylor’s childhood as she reminisces about growing up on a Christmas Tree farm called Pine Ridge Farm.