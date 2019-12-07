Mother charged after 3 year old dies after falling down airport escalator

Charlotte, NC (ABC News) —Details of tragic escalator accident emerge after a three year old boy fell to his death. Authorities say the family was waiting for their luggage after arriving at the airport from a trip to Florida.

While the mother of the two children denies allegations that she left them unattended, authorities say she allowed her children play on that escalator for more than an hour, prior to the deadly fall.

ABC’s Gio Benitez reports.