LIVE: Judiciary Committee Trump impeachment hearing

Lawmakers will hear attorneys lay out evidence from House Dems' Ukraine probe.





ABC News – The House Judiciary Committee on Monday will hear testimony from Democratic lawyers laying out their case for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, setting off a busy two weeks on Capitol Hill expected to end with a House floor vote on the charges ahead of Christmas.

As they prepare to release articles of impeachment against Trump — as early as this week — lawmakers will hear attorneys from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees lay out evidence from the Democrats’ Ukraine investigation and argue their case that Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations that could benefit him politically.

With the White House refusing to participate in the House hearings and accusing Democrats of launching unfair and “baseless” proceedings, Republican lawyers from the same House panels are expected to argue against Democrats’ impeachment efforts and could offer some defense of the president’s actions towards Ukraine at the center of the impeachment inquiry.