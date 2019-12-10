Boss surprises nearly 200 employees with $10 million dollar bonus

(ABC News) —Employees at a Baltimore-based commercial real estate firm had the holiday office party that dreams are made of.

Their boss, Edward St. John, founder of St. John Properties, surprised the company’s 198 employees with a $10 million bonus during their Dec. 7 holiday party.

The employees each opened an envelope at the same time that contained the amount of their individual bonus, some of which were upward of $270,000 dollars.

“I remember opening the envelope, seeing the number, blinking my eyes a couple of times because I thought my vision was off and then hugging my coworkers,” said Melissa Alleman, the company’s payroll and benefits administrator. “I think I said a few times, ‘I can’t breathe,’ I felt a little nauseous and then just celebrated.”

“I felt like I finally lived out my own Hallmark movie,” added Alleman, who has worked for the company for 19 years.

The $10 million bonus was divided among the employees based on their years of service, so a mechanic who had been with the company for 39 years took home a little more than Larry Maykrantz, the president of the company who has been there for 38 years.

The smallest bonus was $100, given to an employee who started his job the Monday after the holiday party, according to Maykrantz.