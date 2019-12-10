Boss surprises nearly 200 employees with $10 million dollar bonus

PHOTO: St. John Properties react to the news they will receive a shared $10 million bonus.
“I’ll never forget it when all of the employees at the same time opened up their envelope and saw their individual bonus amount,” said Maykrantz. “There was crying, screaming, hugging, laughing. They were so overcome with emotion.”
“Then they all stormed forward to the podium and over the next hour they shook our hands and told us what they were going to use the money for,” he said. “I heard over and over again that night that this was a life-changing event.”
Maykrantz was one of only four employees in the entire company who knew about the surprise.
He said he and St. John have been planning for months how to celebrate with employees when the company reached their goal of a portfolio of 20 million-square-feet of real estate.
Image: St. John’s Properties
Edward St. John, founder and chairman of St. John Properties, used the company’s holiday party to surprise his employees with a $10 million bonus
The company reached the goal, which they set in 2005, earlier this month.
“We wanted it to be impactful and we wanted to in a big way say, ‘Thank you,'” said Maykrantz. “This was something to thank them for the last 48 years of our organization and the achievement we just reached.”
The company provided airline tickets and hotel rooms for employees who work in other states so they all could attend the holiday party, according to Maykrantz.
In the weeks leading up to the party, the company gave a few subtle hints to employees that something big was going to happen so that everyone would attend. They sent out an email listing 10 reasons to attend this year’s holiday party, with the number 10 being a play on $10 million and job tenure, explained Maykrantz.
St. John Properties employees will also still get their normal, annual holiday bonus and their profit-sharing bonus in the New Year, in addition to the one they received at the holiday party.
“We’re a conservative company in that we have plenty of unrestricted reserves and we felt that regardless of how much we had in the reserves, that this was the best use for this $10 million,” said Maykrantz. “It’s an investment in our employees.”
St. John executives joked — nervously, according to Maykrantz — in the weeks leading up to the surprise that they hoped no one would retire after receiving the surprise bonus.
Instead, the opposite happened.
“Someone said to me, ‘I was going to retire in eight years, but now I want to stick around to reach our next goal,'”
said Maykrantz, noting the company hopes to double its real estate portfolio to 40 million-square-feet in 15 years.
There is also good news for people outside the company who now may be disappointed by any holiday bonus they did or did not get.
“We’re a growing company,” said Maykrantz. “We’re always looking for the top-quality individuals out there to hire. We pride ourselves on that.”