Gunman opens fire on police in New Jersey

The suspects then fled and continued to open fire.





ABC News – A New Jersey police officer has been shot by two suspects at a cemetery, police said on Tuesday.

The officer was responding to a call of two suspects near a bodega at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Dr. in Jersey City, police said.

When the officer arrived to the Bay View Cemetery, the suspects opened fire with long guns, police said.

Breaking: @ATF_Newark Agents responding to reports of an active shooter in Jersey City, NJ. pic.twitter.com/lC48sne5ov — ATF Newark (@ATF_Newark) December 10, 2019

At least one suspect then retreated to the bodega and allegedly continued to fire at responding officers.

The other officers retreated, and at least one suspect remains barricaded inside the store, police said.

Several SWAT officers on the scene were seen barricading behind cars as several gunshots went off in the neighborhood, video shows.

The injured officer was taken to a local hospital with an apparent gunshot wound to his shoulder, police said.

Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown, according to the station.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.