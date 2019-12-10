Tell the kids! Trolls are coming to town

COLUMBIA, S.C. (PRESS RELEASE) – Get ready for another hair-raising adventure when Poppy, Branch and all their Trolls friends come to life on stage in Trolls LIVE!, their first ever live tour! Jam-packed with epic music, glitter, humor and happiness, Trolls LIVE! will visit Colonial Life Arena June 19-21 for five Trolls-tastic performances. Tickets go on sale December 20 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com, TrollsLIVE.com or the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.

The journey begins when the Trolls’ Hug Time is unexpectedly put at risk. Knowing the only way to save it is by doing what the Trolls do best, Poppy hosts a toe-tapping, Trolls-tastic show! Poppy, Branch, Cooper, Cloud Guy, Satin and Chenille, Smidge, Guy Diamond, Fuzzbert, Biggie and Mr. Dinkles invite you into the colorful world of Troll Village for this interactive performance only the Trolls can create. This is one Trolls party you won’t want to miss!

The world of the Trolls comes alive in this totally interactive, story-rich musical celebration of everything the Trolls love – singing, dancing, rainbows, glitter and plenty of hugs. The extravaganza utilizes the latest in scenic projection, puppetry, media technology and features a host of special effects and interactive surprises. Trolls LIVE! includes two acts with an intermission and will enchant both children and adults with its popular Trolls show-stopping songs, as well as introduce audiences to all-new electrifying Trolls music and choreography.

What: Trolls LIVE! coming to Columbia!

When: Friday June 19 6:00 p.m.

Saturday June 20 10:00 a.m. & 2:00 p.m.

Sunday June 21 12:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.

Where: Colonial Life Arena

801 Lincoln Street

Columbia, SC 29208

Tickets: Tickets start at $22. Tickets will be available online at ticketmaster.com or TrollsLIVE.com and in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena. Prices are subject to change. Additional fees and special offers may apply. A limited number of tickets are available for the Trolls LIVE! VIP Party, starting at $122. VIP Party perks include premium show seating, a souvenir lanyard, and an after-show Meet & Greet with your favorite hosts, Poppy and Branch!

For more information or to join Trolls Hair Mail for presale and other exclusive offers, visit TrollsLIVE.com. Follow Trolls LIVE! on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @trollslive, and use #TrollsLIVE. *Citi is the official credit card of the Trolls LIVE! tour. Citi cardholders can visit CitiPrivatePass.com for more information on presale tickets.