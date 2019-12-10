Vanna White takes the wheel, as Pat Sajak recovers from surgery

(ABC NEWS) — For nearly four decades, Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been a team on the game show ‘Wheel of Fortune’, but after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine, White was asked to step away from the letter board and take the wheel until Pat returns.

Now that Pat is home from surgery resting comfortably, Vanna is opening up about what it’s like being on the other end of the show, and how doing the show without her 40 year partner really is.

ABC’s TJ Holmes had a chance to sit down with Vanna and has more on the temporary change of the wheel.