4 year old twins free themselves from crash that killed father

(ABC News) —4-year-old twins free themselves from a car crash that killed their father when the car they were riding in careened off a dark road in Washington and plummeted down a steep embankment. Their father died instantly.

Officials say the 4-year-old girls, Rosaline and Aurora Simmons realized they had to escape the wreckage fast and “go home to get mommy,”

ABC’s Matt Guttman has the story.