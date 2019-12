LEXINGTON, S.C. – A former Midlands Elementary school teacher has been denied bond Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 on a third charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Lexington County deputies say Hianlucas Rodriguez is accused of having sexual contact with two students while working as a teacher at Red Bank Elementary school in 2016 and 2017.

He was recently extradited from South America after fleeing the country.