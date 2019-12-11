Kevin Hart reflects on his ‘hell of a year’

"I appreciate the downs so f---ing much," he wrote. "They help build character."

Good Morning America

Hours after cementing his handprints and footprints in front of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, actor Kevin Hart reflected on his year in an Instagram post.

Writing that “words can’t explain my emotion right now,” Hart shared that 2019 has been “a hell of a year” — full of ups and downs.

And while many might think that he’d want to put the negative moments behind him, Hart shared that he appreciates them “so f—ing much” because “they help build character.”

“My appreciation for life is the highest that it’s ever been….I am forever a work in progress,” he wrote. “I’m always looking for ways to improve or better myself…the best way to receive anything is to be willing to listen & accept or learn….I am all of the above.”

Perhaps no celebrity has had a more eventful year than Hart. The comedian, 40, was originally set to host the 2019 Academy Awards in February, but at the end of 2018, he stepped down after he was criticized for several alleged homophobic tweets from years past. Although he eventually apologized and briefly reconsidered accepting the gig again in January, the show went on without a host.

In February, he released his comedy special “Kevin Hart’s Guide to Black History” on Netflix, and then in April, the streaming service rolled out a second special, “Irresponsible.” Meanwhile, he appeared or lent his voice to a number of big films: “The Secret Life of Pets 2” in June, “Hobbs & Shaw” in August, and “Jumanji: The Next Level,” set to be released this Friday.

But perhaps the biggest moment of 2019 was the serious car accident in which Hart was involved this past September. He sustained major back injuries and was hospitalized for 10 days, leaving him even more grateful for his health and loved ones.

“I am also thankful….I’m thankful for my family/friends/CoWorkers/Fans….Without you guys none of this would be possible,” he wrote on Instagram. “Looking forward to an amazing 2020 because I just closed 2019 out with a Big Bang!!!!!”