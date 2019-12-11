TIME names Greta Thunberg ‘Person of the Year’

(CNN) – Time Magazine announced who they think has done the most to influence events of the year.

16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg is Time Magazine’s 2019 ‘Person of the Year.’

The magazine’s editor in chief says “she became the biggest voice on the biggest issue facing the planet this year, coming from essentially nowhere to lead a worldwide movement.”

Thunberg wasted no time in celebrating her achievement, speaking at a climate change conference in Madrid Wednesday.

The other people considered include President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the anonymous whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment probe, and the Hong Kong protesters.